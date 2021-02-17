Editor,
According to U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, California families might have to pay thousand of dollars because of the EDD fraud. The cost of this could amount to $30 billion or more because of the mishandling of the unemployment EDD payout.
Because of lack of any double checking prisoners were able to fill out applications online and were sent checks. These fraud claims were first noticed in San Mateo County. Who is responsible and hopefully the people of California will want answers.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
(1) comment
Sorry Linda, that type of malfeasance in the EDD in California is only rewarded by Democrats. The person responsible is Julie Su, head of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. After this debacle, she had been promoted to the Biden administration. You can't make this up. Unfortunately Linda, there goes your accountability, right to the White House with the taxpayers of California left holding the bag. Again.
