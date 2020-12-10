Editor,
Hooray for Dr. Scott Morrow and his sensible and compassionate comments about lockdown, which has led to alarming increases in anxiety, depression and domestic violence not to mention economic catastrophe and even death (“A great challenge” in the Dec. 8 edition of the Daily Journal). Dr. Morrow nails it when he wonders, “are these deaths any less worrisome than COVID deaths?” What a contrast to the politicians who seem so eager to push us all around with their one-size-fits-all edicts.
Warren Gibson
Belmont
