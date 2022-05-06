Editor,
Elon Musk’s intention to not restrict constitutionality permitted political speech on Twitter has thrown the left into a dither because it’s lessened their ability to shut down Republican free speech.
Now Biden’s new Russian like “Disinformation Governance Board” will stop “misinformation” speech. But one person’s political speech is another person’s misinformation speech.
That Democrats chose a former president, who infamously spread misinformation about keeping your doctor, to endorse the misinformation board is hilarious. Free political speech and a government board controlling free speech are an oxymoron.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
