Editor,

The Daily Journal front page Feb. 25 had two articles saying we have a housing shortage, yet everywhere I look there are For Rent signs.

Most buildings have multiple vacancies, rents have dropped substantially and many landlords are offering a month or more free with a year lease. This doesn't seem like a housing shortage from what I see. Either our elected official don't get out much or they have been influenced by their donors from the building industry.

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

