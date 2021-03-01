Editor,
The Daily Journal front page Feb. 25 had two articles saying we have a housing shortage, yet everywhere I look there are For Rent signs.
Most buildings have multiple vacancies, rents have dropped substantially and many landlords are offering a month or more free with a year lease. This doesn't seem like a housing shortage from what I see. Either our elected official don't get out much or they have been influenced by their donors from the building industry.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
