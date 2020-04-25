Editor,
I understand that a lot of precautions and new rules are in place because of the coronavirus crisis situation.
What I do not understand and am questioning is the following:
The San Mateo County health order PROHIBITS gardeners to work. And if they work they may be fined or even imprisoned.
In my opinion this is unfair and unnecessary, putting a burden on legal garden workers who have no physical contact with homeowners.
On the other hand, criminals get released from prison. A recently arrested burglar is free because he cannot be added to the prison population.
Gov. Newsom decides among other things to give 150,000 undocumented immigrants each $500. That amounts to $75 million.
The forever unsolved homeless problem in San Francisco is now a super crisis and hotels are required to provide shelter and rooms.
I wish there would be more alternative and better solutions.
As for the gardeners, I will stand up for them and their work.
We are required to wear masks, but cannot find them in stores.
We should disinfect, but cannot find disinfectant in stores.
However, I would never have thought that finding toilet paper would be the happiest event of the day.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
