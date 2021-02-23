Editor,
How on flat Earth could anyone with a fiber of intellect believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump — just because this habitual liar claimed so — months before? How would Trump know, without a shred of evidence, and despite over 60 unsuccessful lawsuits — that he had won — with a “landslide?” Without presidential protection, Trump knows what is coming his way in terms of serious lawsuits — which explains his desperate attempts at proving he won another four years of undeserved protection.
As if it wasn’t bad enough that some 74 million showed such low respect for the highest and most important office in the world, that they would elect someone as unqualified as Trump — especially after he had spent four years exposing his inept and incompetent he was — while making himself a laughingstock around the world and an embarrassment for the country. If anything, with a liar and cheater like Trump as a role model, it would be more logical that the votes for him were inflated, while the votes for his opponent without question were deflated due to the usual Republican voter suppression, making it virtually impossible for many to exercise their constitutional rights. Trump got away with murder, literally, at least so far!
Finally, I’ll remind the math challenged, that despite what the shamelessly boasting Trump claims, 57>43!
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.