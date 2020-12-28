Editor,
Letter writer Bob Gurian (Response to letter writer Ed Kahl, 12/17) blames COVID deaths on Trump instead of China. Almost all countries experienced the same death rate as the United States but the U.S. death rate was 25% lower than in France and 19% lower than in Italy. More than 92% of all COVID deaths in the United States were in people over 55 and most of those were in nursing homes with other life threatening diseases. Their death rate was higher because they were restricted from going to hospitals by various governors like Cuomo in New York.
Harry Roussard
Foster City
