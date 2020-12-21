Editor,
As a longtime San Mateo resident and subscriber to your paper, I would request your limiting Mr. Grocott’s columns when their apparent purpose is to repeat tired Biden conspiracy theories and serves only to promote resentment and create additional polarization of our community.
I read the Journal for local news, which your paper excels at.
Marcyl Seidscher
San Mateo
