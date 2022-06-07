Editor,
An article in the May 24 Daily Journal reads “Since ‘10, college district sees 31% enrollment drop.”
That percentage, 31%, is a huge drop. Hiring a director of equity seems like a softball answer to a large problem. I think the college administrators are in over their heads as changes in demographics in the county are largely the reason for the drop in enrollment. Many kids would rather opt for a four-year university nowadays, or eschew any college at all.
No amount of equity planning is going to increase the number at large of potential students. Low-income families have the need for young people to go to work and earn and horror stories about peers going to college, getting advanced degrees in flower-arranging, and then being saddled with debt have influenced the decision-making of many. Given the choice of two years at a community college and two years at a final destination of a four-year program students choose the latter to avoid the hassle of transfer, to have continuity, and to have the experience of living on campus.
They like six years of studying Ikebana.
Young people who opt to skip school do so because that’s what their parents did. There are many apprenticeships available to young workers. No amount of equity policy is going to attract a skilled laborer to quit when they are earning good money wearing a blue collar, in exchange for incurring debt to get a white collar job starting at minimum wage. Florists have a low margin of profit.
I have two four-year degrees, English and Engineering, University of Illinois and San Jose State University, but wound up wearing a blue collar anyway.
James Constantino
Daly City
