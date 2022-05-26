Editor,
The San Mateo City Council foresees budget deficits starting next year. It is seeking comments regarding increasing taxes to avoid this. Details are in the March 23 and May 24, editions of the Daily Journal. A tax increase measure could be on the November ballot.
Here are the options they are considering. They’ve already surveyed 678 residents. If you’d like to participate, clip this letter, circle your choice, and mail it to them.
1). Increase the sales tax from 9.625% to 9.875%. Brings in $6.5 million to $7 million a year.
2). Increase the property transfer tax on residential and commercial real estate sales of over $10 million. Brings in around $4.8 million a year.
3). No tax increase. Runs the risk of deficits and depleting the city’s reserves.
4). Send them your suggestion. Maybe you have an idea they have not considered.
Be prompt. Their next two meetings are June 6 and June 20.
City Council
City of San Mateo
330 W. 20th Ave.
San Mateo, CA 94403
Or send email to citycouncil@cityofsanmateo.org
Jack Daane
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.