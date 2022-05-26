Editor,

The San Mateo City Council foresees budget deficits starting next year. It is seeking comments regarding increasing taxes to avoid this. Details are in the March 23 and May 24, editions of the Daily Journal. A tax increase measure could be on the November ballot.

Here are the options they are considering. They’ve already surveyed 678 residents. If you’d like to participate, clip this letter, circle your choice, and mail it to them.

1). Increase the sales tax from 9.625% to 9.875%. Brings in $6.5 million to $7 million a year.

2). Increase the property transfer tax on residential and commercial real estate sales of over $10 million. Brings in around $4.8 million a year.

3). No tax increase. Runs the risk of deficits and depleting the city’s reserves.

4). Send them your suggestion. Maybe you have an idea they have not considered.

Be prompt. Their next two meetings are June 6 and June 20.

City Council

City of San Mateo

330 W. 20th Ave.

San Mateo, CA 94403

Or send email to citycouncil@cityofsanmateo.org

Jack Daane

San Mateo

