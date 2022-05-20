Editor,
I met Christina Corpus before she announced her run for sheriff. In my capacity as a community leader, I wanted to learn about some of the programs of the Sheriff Activities League.
Immediately I was struck by her approachability and her genuine care for social issues. When she announced she was running, I was ecstatic. This is the kind of sheriff our county needs. Too often when trying to engage in conversations about law enforcement practices, I have been met with immediate defensiveness rather than a listening ear that seeks to understand. I have approached Christina Corpus personally with feedback, and the response I got was receptiveness. This is the kind of sheriff we need to start bridging the deep divide between officers and public opinion.
Christina brings over two decades of experience in law enforcement, a track record as a respected leader who has rapidly risen through the ranks in the Sheriff’s Office and an incredible work ethic and tenacity. I have watched her during this campaign and she has fought relentlessly and with incredible grace even when unfairly dragged through the mud. She is a role model for me, for my daughter, for all women and men who have ever tried to reach for a dream that seemed impossible at first. I am so inspired by her very run and can’t wait until we elect her as the first Latina sheriff in the state of California.
Aisha Baro
Half Moon Bay
