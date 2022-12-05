The latest clamor hitting the front page is now China? Why are Americans now so concerned? China’s behavior — should you be paying attention to Xi Jinping’s regime over the last decade — is not at all surprising. Military crackdowns on the “Umbrella Movement” to facial recognition being used to ticket people for jaywalking is nothing new. What is new is how Americans are enamored in the protests against the “Zero COVID” policy implemented by the Chinese government, and their interpretation being altruistic in that support.
Similar to how the United States is supporting Ukraine, though failing to realize U.S. foreign policy over the last two decades framed the conflict adequately for the contemporary predicament. Americans now also believe that entering a dissent over a minute issue amid what has been a thoroughly sustained affront toward international human rights and democracy for decades — that is China’s dictatorship — is somehow contributive toward Chinese freedom.
Drunk you are should you own a smartphone manufactured by children, or a Tesla procured by Uyghurs. Those cheering to support freedom from “Zero COVID” — impeding or dribbling spittle on essential workers — with their mouths whilst their money runs another way are not here but for their own damning selves. Ask where they were when Apple kicked up production at the height of the pandemic in China? Not here in Burlingame! We bolstered police presence to protect Apple from unseemly thieves, though wealthier, whiter ones that thieve and oppress wantonly overseas are hallmark Silicon Valley heroes.
