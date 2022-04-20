Editor,
I firmly believe that Belmont councilmember and past mayor, Charles Stone, deserves every vote possible in the county supervisor elections for District 2 and I proudly endorse him.
I worked side by side with Charles while I was principal at Nesbit School in Belmont and also as a friend helping to lift the city of Belmont. As a result, I know with certainty that Charles will be an exceptional District 2 supervisor and will ensure that his constituents have the best possible representation. Without question, his work as supervisor will ensure that affordable house, public safety and human dignity is provided to his constituents.
I am not the only one who believes this to be true. Charles has also earned the endorsement of Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and former state Sen. Jerry Hill.
I strongly encourage all voters in District 2 to cast their ballots for Charles Stone for supervisor.
Robin K. Pang-Maganaris
Belmont
