Editor,
I just completed reading the Burlingame Historical Society’s recent newsletter and I have never been disappointed my its content.
As a 30-year resident of Burlingame, I am pleased to see the dedication of the staff to continue to inform the Burlingame residents of our colorful past, in relation to where we are now.
Hopefully, all of our current woes will go away and the historical museum will open, again, so the residents will be able get a better feel for Burlingame’s past.
Thank you for a job well done and keep doing what you are doing, it works!
Rich Grogan
Burlingame
