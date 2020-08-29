Editor,
Although I support the Black lives matter movement, I think the direction they are going isn’t in their best interest. Stopping traffic, tearing down statues and now canceling sports. Their interest is in changing the way police do their business. Police are there to support and defend citizens and except that 1% of bad cops the rest recognize BLM along with everyone else.
Some of these demonstrations are aimed at the wrong people. The majority of people support their cause. Now that they have everyone’s attention it’s time to work on the problem. If you want the queen bee so you can get her to change, don’t keep shaking the hive. Unfortunately, there are still groups that will not change the way the think, and act but attacking everyone to change a few doesn’t work.
You’ve got our attention. Use that tool for change, shaking the hive doesn’t work.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
BLM is about to get stung severely. I do appreciate them though because BLM is going to get president Trump re-elected in November. It's as if they are working for the Trump campaign, keep it up BLM all the way to the election.
