Editor,
The presidential mouth continues to be the best marketing tool for the Democrats. He has been handed two defining events on a silver platter that any astute politician could have rode to a victory in their next election.
The din of that platter hitting the floor is likely to reverberate through November. The result is the Democrats need do little to win in November but watch the president implode. They don’t have to develop a platform. They don’t have to address the issues that got Trump elected in the first place. They don’t have to address the fact that Biden was part of the team that for the first two years of their term controlled the presidency, the House and the Senate and then lost all three over the next six years because their ideas did not resonate with the voters.
We look at polls with pictures of the two candidates and it is likely if we replaced Biden’s picture with just a question mark the numbers would be about the same. The American people deserve better. We deserve each party’s best people, best minds and best ideas to address today’s problems. We deserve each party’s A game and instead we get something further down the alphabet. Truly an American tragedy.
Steve Howard
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.