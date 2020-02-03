Editor,
Regarding the letter “Joe Biden is not above the law” in the Jan. 29 edition of the Daily Journal, a letter writer referring to President Trump’s request for an investigation into the Bidens’ activity in Ukraine completely misses the point of the impeachment.
One can argue that the Bidens should be investigated and that the president is within his rights to request such an investigation. One can argue that the Bidens are likely guilty of malfeasance (though I would not share the writer’s seeming certainty). But the president cannot use bribery, extortion or other means of coercion to force the investigation. Regardless of whether Joe Biden placed himself above the law, the president most certainly has.
Brian Wright
Belmont
Can we just begin the investigation of Biden's already, president Trump had every right to begin an investigation of this corrupt family. What else can you expect from a swamp creature in Washington for over 40 years. #termlimits
