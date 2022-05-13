Editor,
Bike lanes, Senate Bill 1000 and negative effects on an impacted zone. Recently, we had quite a stir in our neighborhood about the passing of a long studied but poorly implemented bike safety plan. That part being the underserved and below median income portion of North Central San Mateo. This part of town was to be especially considered when considering policies and services affecting this area of historic need. We find that the city put in place in all the rest of the town a bike plan without much negative impact. Yet the one part of town that is supposed to receive special care and attention happened to be the only part of town that suffered the loss of 200 plus parking spaces in this impacted and under-served area so designated for attention under SB 1000. Could this action contravene the letter and substance of Senate Bill 1000? I’d think they have a case.
In Europe, many smaller two way through streets have been converted to one way thus freeing up space for broad bike lanes. No loss of parking. The main roads would remain as is. Would some folks be unhappy to now live on a one way street? I guess some will. Will some bikers be unhappy with having to travel slightly more circuitous routes? I’m sure some will. Community hearings would find out. At least the city might not be guilty of violating SB 1000 as it presently is.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
