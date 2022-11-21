In these days when there seems to be so many reasons to feel apart from one another, distrustful and fearful about whether we have each other’s best interests at heart, I find myself, when reading a book, turning first to the acknowledgments page. At the beginning or end of a book, the acknowledgments thank the folks who had the writer’s back and helped them traverse the often rocky terrain of getting the writing work done. Teachers, friends, editors, lovers, other authors long dead who simply inspired and sustained the writer in the accomplishment of an arduous goal.

Mike Nagler

One meets very few people who unequivocally have our backs. We all have such connections, but I know it’s probably not a large club. The requirements to join often happen by showing up for those never easy and spirit-sapping moments of another person’s life. And when someone drops off the membership list of this club — with a death, perhaps — our own life feels diminished because this got-your-back devotion is now missing.

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Mike - what is most surprising about the answers that your guests provided that none seemed proud of being an American citizen. As one who had to actually do something to become one, I find most of their answers PC and superficial. None of these events in history actually materially changed their personal lives.

craigwiesner
craigwiesner

Thank you for this! I was so happy to get to spend time with you and your wife at an event recently though I think I did too much of the talking and not enough listening. I am hopeful for our nation even while heartbroken today after spending Saturday organizing a peaceful presence in the face of protesters who had gathered against a Drag Storytime at the RWC library. Their mantra was that "Drag belongs in bars, not libraries." Then, Saturday night, there was a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs bar where a drag show was planned for Transgender Day of Remembrance. I truly did try to listen to the "truth" the protesters believed in. This morning I'm haunted by the gleeful look on two women's faces, holding their protest signs, and I wonder if they are feeling any remorse today. What will the acknowledgements say about people in this moment? We'll all keep working on it!

