As Christian ministers, our guiding principle is to “love your neighbor as you love yourself.” It is a good principle for all of us to consider whether we are part of a faith tradition or not. If we each lived a little more with that principle in mind, our county would be a more welcoming and equitable place for all of us to live.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed and challenged our nation, our state and our nation. Many of us are desperately searching for meaning and trying to find certainty during these senseless and uncertain times.
But for some in our county, the existential questions are superseded by questions of survival as even basic necessities have been difficult to obtain. For our most vulnerable neighbors living in San Mateo County, the loss of jobs has made it nearly impossible to pay rent and put food on the table for their families.
These basic necessities, such as food and housing, are proving to be an extreme hardship. At this time, it is estimated by Second Harvest Food Bank that demand for food and meals within our county has increased by 85% since the shelter-in-place order has been enacted. In addition, even though there is an eviction moratorium in San Mateo County through June 30, some landlords have chosen to ignore this law, forcing our neighbors and families out onto the streets because it is impossible to pay their rent.
Rent burden is defined as paying 30% or more of your monthly income for housing. In San Mateo County, it is estimated that 50% of our population experiences rent burden. Many residents in the county are paying more than 50% of their monthly income for rent.
Forcing families out onto the streets because they can’t pay their rent seems inhumane in the midst of a pandemic. By forcing our families into crowded homeless shelters or into living in their cars, COVID-19 will surely spread. The pandemic will continue with catastrophic effects for San Mateo County. The bottom line is that stable housing equals healthy families.
Tenants are not the only ones who face hardship. The pandemic poses a financial hardship on landlords as well. However, landlords are eligible for assistance through the CARES Act mortgage forbearance program.
We believe our San Mateo County Board of Supervisors clearly understands that stable housing equals healthy families, and healthy families create a healthy community for all of us. In that spirit we are asking them to:
• Extend the eviction moratorium to 90 days after the shelter-in-place order is lifted;
• Allow tenants 12 months to repay their rent debt after the shelter-in-place order is lifted; and
• Convert the rent debt to consumer debt to prevent legal landlord evictions once the eviction moratorium is lifted.
These measures would create a climate where families can remain in their homes and stay healthy as well as build a community where all of our neighbors in San Mateo County will feel safe and protected.
Thousands of years ago, the prophet Isaiah spoke and said, “learn to do good. Seek justice: help the oppressed; defend the orphan; plead for the widow.” Each and every one of us can learn to do good. Each of us can seek justice and help the oppressed. Each of us can put care of the most vulnerable in our community first. Each of us can build a county where everyone belongs and has a safe place to call home.
We are asking the Board of Supervisors and the landlords in San Mateo County to have compassion on their fellow neighbors and to acknowledge that housing is a basic human right. Providing housing is more than a financial investment, it is a means by which stable families are empowered and healthy families and communities are created.
More than 2,000 years ago, Jesus recognized the importance of taking care of his most vulnerable neighbors living within his own society. Right now we have a moral obligation to do the same for the most vulnerable living in San Mateo County!
The Rev. Katie Goetz is a pastor at Woodside United Methodist Church; a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort and has lived in San Mateo County for 11 years. Deacon Lauren P. McCombs is serving at the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, San Mateo; a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort and has lived in San Mateo County for 36 years.
(1) comment
Then we will get counties to waive property taxes for all landlords who are not currently getting rent. We will then see how fair these Christian pastors really feel about relief when it isn't just given to their followers. I don't think Jesus ever said "Relief for me, but not for thee". I would like to know what these Christian Pastors feel about giving relief to those people they are recommending having to take it on the chin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.