Labor Day isn’t just an excuse for a long weekend and a backyard barbecue (enjoyable though they are) — it is a day to pay tribute to the social and economic achievements of American workers and to acknowledge the contributions they have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the nation. To truly appreciate the significance of the holiday, we must both delve into its origins and examine its relevance in today’s ever-changing world.
The late 19th century witnessed a significant transformation of the American workforce. As industrialization and urbanization surged, workers endured 12-hour workdays, hazardous work environments and dismally low wages that consigned them to a life of poverty. There were no child labor laws, the weekend was just another set of work days and labor unions struggled to gain recognition and to successfully advocate for workers’ rights.
However, the early 1880s saw the labor movement gain momentum as more workers spoke up and spoke out, taking to the streets in protest of inhumane conditions and rampant abuse and forever changing the landscape of economic and political democracy.
On Sept. 5, 1882, the first Labor Day parade was held in New York City, organized by Machinists Local 344 Secretary Michael Maguire in his capacity as secretary of the New York Central Labor Union. It marked the beginning of a yearly tradition that led to the recognition of Labor Day as a federal holiday in 1894.
While much has changed since the first Labor Day, its relevance remains undeniable. In today’s world, where the nature of work continues to evolve, the holiday takes on new significance. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights, fair wages and safe working conditions. It prompts us to address the challenges faced by the modern workforce, such as job insecurity, gig economy concerns and the need for comprehensive labor laws reflective of our new reality.
It celebrates the diversity and dedication of the American workforce, honors the employees who contribute to various sectors of the economy and acknowledges every worker is vital to the progress of our nation. Labor Day provides an opportunity for education and reflection, as schools, communities and workplaces use this day to educate about the struggles of the past while planning for what is still to come.
As we celebrate this year, we must also remember the struggle is far from over. Challenges posed by automation, artificial intelligence and other technological advancements demand innovative solutions to safeguard workers’ interests and to ensure opportunities for a just transition. Wage theft remains a multi-sector concern, and disproportionately impacts our communities of color and our undocumented immigrants. Too many employers put profits over people, and workers are made to suffer in favor of a healthy bottom line. In our high-cost-of-living Bay Area, many of us hold down multiple jobs just to eke out a living and exist paycheck to paycheck as our toes grow ever closer to the edge of our personal financial cliff.
Labor Day, while a powerful reminder of the achievements and sacrifices of the past, is more importantly a rallying cry to create a future where everyone is safe at work, earns a family- sustaining wage, has access to quality, affordable health care and child care and one where the “American dream” is equally attainable for everyone.
As Henry Ford said, “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” By working together, we can build a future of work that truly works for us all.
Julie Lind is the executive secretary-treasurer of the San Mateo Labor Council.
