On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the elected officials of Millbrae came prepared to win, even if it meant a loss for its constituents and the ideals of a government by and for the people.
The City of Millbrae, centrally located outside of San Francisco and as the Peninsula’s gateway into Silicon Valley, is a city like so many within San Mateo County. Its 21,000 citizens come from all walks of life, many with family roots in the area that span generations. But there are many of us who are immigrants to the United States, who came here in hopes of better economic opportunities and because the United States is supposed to be the world’s model for democracy.
On the outside of government, participation is encouraged and supposed to be applauded. We vote in public officials so they can represent OUR needs and serve their community with everyone’s interests in mind. On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, over 105+ Millbrae residents witnessed a broken democracy as the Millbrae City Council voted in favor of a districting map, now known as “Map G,” that would divide a community of interest east of El Camino Real between three distinct districts. A map, which coincidentally or not, did not appear until the afternoon the Council initially voted.
This community of interest is primarily composed of blue collar families, many of whom work jobs which do not allow them to participate in local government. According to the 2020 Census, of the 4,553 members of proposed District 2, 20.3% are Latina/o/x, 45.7% are Asians, and 1.2% are Black people. Although these numbers seem insignificant at first glance, what is important to note is that more Latino/a/x and Black people live in proposed District 2 as compared to any other neighborhood in Millbrae and Asians are still the majority living here - a district comprised of smaller homes and a spattering of apartment buildings. This heightens racial inequities as well as highlights the lack of attention given by municipal governments on already underrepresented communities.
Although the City checked all the appropriate legal boxes and held the required number of public hearings, there was low attendance and map designs, which did NOT split the East of El Camino neighborhoods, were given little to no attention. In an effort to postpone the final vote and allow for more community input, concerned community members rallied their friends and neighbors, walking door to door a few days before the March 8 City Council meeting and were able to bring in a record number of citizens to a virtual meeting, with over 115 participants at one point (including council members, commissioners, and their guests).
Unfortunately, the community enthusiasm to participate in the democratic process fell on deaf ears. The City Council came ready with legal representation and their external consultant. Instead of encouraging comments from affected constituents, Mayor Anne Oliva seemed exasperated and defensive at times, going so far as to break protocol and engage in an almost hostile manner with a citizen who appeared to laugh. In a moment when it was her responsibility, and that of all the council members, to welcome participation in the democratic process, we saw anger and impatience. At one point, Mayor Oliva snidely told Councilmember Ann Schneider that after two years, everyone should know how to use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom. For many people who attended Tuesday night’s meeting, it was, in fact, their first virtual call.
As a citizen, it is everyone’s responsibility to participate, to step up, and speak out when necessary. As an elected official, it is their responsibility to listen and act with the interests of their constituents in mind. The City Council meeting on March 8 was a significant opportunity to take one step back (not go back to the drawing board) and review already drawn maps which addressed many concerns. The City’s legal counsel addressed concerns about meeting deadlines, but did not specifically call out fines or the city’s incapacity to delay the vote.
The decision to pursue Map G comes as a huge blow to the community members East of El Camino and many Millbrae residents who stand firmly behind them. We hope the City and its Council Members do not see this as a win on their part. This was an example of traditional politics failing its constituents and creating a grassroots effort that, politics be damned, unites a community further.
Joy Pasamonte Henry is Millbrae citizen, mother of three, long-standing school and community volunteer and member of the Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition.
