Ruth Whitfield, 86, was returning home from visiting her husband in a nursing home and stopped at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York to shop for groceries. This was a daily ritual for her.
Pearly Young, 77, was very active in her church; she was at the store to purchase items for the food pantry she had run for more than 25 years, to feed people in her community who were hungry.
Deacon Heyward Patterson, 67, who was also very active in his church, regularly drove people who needed transportation to Tops to do their shopping.
Breast cancer survivor and great grandmother Clestine Chaney, 65, was at Tops that Saturday to pick up ingredients to prepare a meal for her family.
Andre Mackneil, 53, was at the store to pick up a birthday cake for his son.
Roberta Drury, 32, had moved to Buffalo to help her brother, who is battling leukemia.
Civil rights leader and writer Katherine Massey, 72; father Margus Morrison, 52; and fiancée Geraldine Talley, 62, were also at the grocery store that day.
These nine people, plus retired Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, 55, who was working as a security guard at Tops, died last Saturday. All 10 of the people who died were Black. Three other people were injured – two of whom were white and one Black.
The 18-year-old gunman, who I will not dignify by mentioning his name, did do one thing that saves law enforcement and the judicial system some time. He left plenty of evidence, including live streaming the massacre while he was committing it, to show what he did and why. In his 180-page manifesto, 28% of which was plagiarized from the document left by the Christchurch shooter in New Zealand (where 51 Muslims were murdered), he cited the Great Replacement Theory as his reason to murder Black people. He planned and executed the attack, in his own words, “to show to the replacers that as long as the white man lives, our land will never be theirs and they will never be safe from us.” The Great Replacement Theory (Lie) posits that there is an international cabal of Jews who are using Blacks, Muslims, Hispanics, feminists and members of the LGBTQ+ communities to replace western civilization (i.e. whites in America and in Europe). The Anti-Defamation League has been warning us about the promoters of the Great Replacement Lie for years.
The young man who committed this crime is fully responsible for his actions. However, there is an accomplice. Those who support and promote the Great Replacement Lie are guilty as well. Although this lie started in France, it found fertile ground here in the United States when increasing diversity was scapegoated for unrelated economic problems. The economy shifted from manufacturing and fossil fuel-based to digitized. There are more Black and people of color everywhere, and one even made it to the White House. Members of the LGBTQ+ communities demanded the same rights as granted to other Americans. All of that, coupled with the latent anti-Semitism that has always existed in this country, allowed this lie to gain traction with some mostly white Americans who felt they haven’t received their fair share of the American Dream. There is now someone to blame. This lie is no longer just a fringe belief held by a few nutcases, but is openly supported by a number of politicians and mainstream media personalities like Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
In our own community, it should be noted that state Sen. Josh Becker and Congressman Ro Khanna have publicly spoken out about the atrocity in Buffalo. Where is the outrage from our other politicians? There have been a number of mass shootings and murders in the United States over the years for which we do not know the motive. But in this case, as well as a number of other cases in recent years, we do. There is no middle ground here. To support The Great Replacement Lie or to even to remain silent when the lie is espoused in your presence is to be complicit in sustaining an environment that will radicalize more people to commit murder. Condolences and prayers mean nothing if you support the lie behind these murders. The gunman in Buffalo was not the last of the radicalized group of white supremicists who want to kill as many people of color, Jews or gays as possible.
The next tragedy could be here in San Mateo County. The question is — are you aiding and abetting this next tragedy, wherever it occurs, or are you committed to fighting the lies and the hate?
The Rev. Lorrie Owens is the president of the San Mateo branch of the NAACP.
