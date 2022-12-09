So here we are. Stuck. A spectacle. In what could have been the simplest of meetings, a council installation and reorganization, the San Mateo City Council instead mired itself in a situation seemingly with no solution, because of what could turn out to be a perfect storm of conflict that essentially mirrors the state of our city’s politics.

At this meeting, the City Council said goodbye to three councilmembers who chose not to run for reelection while installing three new councilmembers elected in November. One of the outgoing councilmembers was Mayor Rick Bonilla. The deputy mayor, Diane Papan, just resigned after being elected to the state Assembly. The next order of business was to name a mayor and deputy mayor since the city had none with the departures. In San Mateo, both are ceremonial positions and rotate amongst councilmembers, usually based on seniority. In this case, it was to go to Amourence Lee, since she is now the most senior member of the City Council. The city charter also grants the mayor certain privileges, one of which is breaking a tie when a four-member council cannot decide on naming a replacement for a vacant position. This is the point by which two new councilmembers chose not to abide, leading to an impasse and the inability to choose a new mayor.

