So here we are. Stuck. A spectacle. In what could have been the simplest of meetings, a council installation and reorganization, the San Mateo City Council instead mired itself in a situation seemingly with no solution, because of what could turn out to be a perfect storm of conflict that essentially mirrors the state of our city’s politics.
At this meeting, the City Council said goodbye to three councilmembers who chose not to run for reelection while installing three new councilmembers elected in November. One of the outgoing councilmembers was Mayor Rick Bonilla. The deputy mayor, Diane Papan, just resigned after being elected to the state Assembly. The next order of business was to name a mayor and deputy mayor since the city had none with the departures. In San Mateo, both are ceremonial positions and rotate amongst councilmembers, usually based on seniority. In this case, it was to go to Amourence Lee, since she is now the most senior member of the City Council. The city charter also grants the mayor certain privileges, one of which is breaking a tie when a four-member council cannot decide on naming a replacement for a vacant position. This is the point by which two new councilmembers chose not to abide, leading to an impasse and the inability to choose a new mayor.
It boils down to factions within the city that have become increasingly bitter in recent years, centered mainly on the size and pace of development. On the one hand, you have progressives Lee and Adam Loraine. On the other hand, you have the more moderate Lisa Diaz Nash and Robert Newsom Jr. The three new councilmembers were elected by district. Lee’s seat, along with Papan’s, is at large until 2024. Lee lives in District 2, and Papan lives in District 1, however, her seat will convert to District 4 in 2024 as part of the city’s districting process.
By procedure and protocol, the position of mayor should go to Lee. It didn’t. This has led to two meetings now in which scores of people spoke, hours passed with stretches of silence, and no action.
The elected leadership of the city of San Mateo is now split into two distinct camps, trenched in opposition. Two meetings yielded nothing and now we move out of order to a Monday meeting to name a new councilmember to fill the vacancy. There are several good names on the applicant list. There are a couple of options. The council can name a placeholder. A placeholder doesn’t have to agree to not run again, but one who does not live in District 4 would not be eligible to run in 2024 when the seat converts to district elections along with Lee’s.
A placeholder was last used when Councilmember Gary Yates died in office and former Councilmember Paul Gumbinger returned to complete the term. Another option would be to name the new councilmember from District 4. Otherwise, it would be only one without a councilmember living in it for the next two years. Rich Hedges is the only applicant from the district, and he is well qualified by every single measure.
The best path forward is to name Hedges to the remaining two years of the seat quickly, name Lee mayor as she rightly deserves, then get back to work.
