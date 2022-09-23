Endorsements

 

Richa Awasthi has hit her stride as this year’s Foster City mayor. When she first ran for the council four years ago, she was impressive with her wide breadth of knowledge and interest in the ins and outs of the city’s governance and surrounding areas. That has only grown in her time on the council.

Stacy Jimenez is also now deeply immersed in the business of the city and understands its ins and outs. Yet she also comes from a place of being in tune with the wants and needs of the people of the city, the people who she will serve. While Jimenez’s involvement started in a tumultuous time, she has stayed involved and participated in the public process. She has moved to the side of the need for new housing and is now envisioning just exactly where it should go. That’s progress.

