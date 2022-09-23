Richa Awasthi has hit her stride as this year’s Foster City mayor. When she first ran for the council four years ago, she was impressive with her wide breadth of knowledge and interest in the ins and outs of the city’s governance and surrounding areas. That has only grown in her time on the council.
Stacy Jimenez is also now deeply immersed in the business of the city and understands its ins and outs. Yet she also comes from a place of being in tune with the wants and needs of the people of the city, the people who she will serve. While Jimenez’s involvement started in a tumultuous time, she has stayed involved and participated in the public process. She has moved to the side of the need for new housing and is now envisioning just exactly where it should go. That’s progress.
She also understands the city’s budgetary needs and gets why having a reserve is important — it pays for the city’s workers when the economy doesn’t provide the revenue. That is particularly important as the state has reported to have collected so far this year 11% less personal income tax revenue, which is a bellwether economic indicator.
Awasthi has met the city’s needs the past four years. Whether it be working with the rest of the council to provide small business assistance or keeping the levee improvement project on track, she has been there to ensure the city’s needs come first.
It is difficult not to be impressed by Evan Adams, who has a strong sense of the city and its potential. Yet Jimenez has dotted and crossed similar i’s and t’s and would provide a good connection to a large breadth of residents while also leading them to understand that new housing is a necessary part of the city’s future.
Jimenez and Awasthi provide the best balance for the city and its residents and both deserve your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.