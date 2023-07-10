If you have a school-age child, you might want to check out the new California Math Framework, which the state Board of Education was slated to vote on as this column was going to print.
Critics of the new framework, including thousands of California math and science professors, are concerned that the changes represent a watering down of math education and will fail to adequately prepare public school children for careers in math and technology. The authors of the framework say they are motivated by “equity,” but in truth, the kids most likely to be hurt by these changes are those with brains and promise, including kids of color, who lack rich parents to pay for extra classes outside of school.
If you live in San Mateo’s Baywood neighborhood, known for its historic Mission style homes, you have received a letter from Michael Nash about the establishment of a historical preservation district. Recently neighbors received a letter from Jay Kuhre objecting to the historic designation because it would dilute the property rights of homeowners. Nash and Kuhre have important family ties. Kuhre is married to Anna Kuhre, former head of the San Mateo United Homeowners Association, who was on several city commissions and considered one of the most powerful people in the city. She helped Eric Rodriguez, former mayor, get his start in city politics. She is a friend and neighbor of Assemblymember Diane Papan. Meanwhile, Nash is the husband of Vice Mayor Lisa Nash, who is also a neighbor and friend of Assemblymember Papan and former Mayor Rodriguez. Today, she is one of the most powerful people in the city and will be mayor in December. It will be interesting to see where Baywood neighbors stand.
In his July 7 column about the differences and similarities of digital and analog, Editor-in-Chief Jon Mays sayid, “People are starting to have an appreciation for older items, particularly ones that are well made, in good working condition and crafted with beauty in mind.”
If you follow the money, that analysis is an accurate description of today’s real estate market.
I recently returned to San Mateo after two weeks in the central New Jersey community of Princeton. It is usually known for its university but for me it is definitely the trees. I guessed there are more trees in Princeton than people.
What about San Mateo? Princeton has a population of about 31,000 and about 20,000 city-owned trees on public streets. Probably more than double the number of trees if you count the ones on private property. The city of San Mateo has 22,000 street and park trees and a population of 125,000. At least we have Interstate 280 and the green coastal hills but they don’t compare to the miles and miles of roads alongside large farms and homes with at least 3 acres. And many forests in between. Still it is good to be home.
Congratulations to Facebook and the city of Burlingame for the splendid design of buildings and landscaping at the company’s buildings on the Bayfront. The landscaping follows today’s trend of replacing manicured grass lawns with native plants and flowers which don’t require much if any water. The result is spectacular if not beautiful.
The company has prepared for sea level rise by submerging the plants so the area can absorb more Bay flow. I was so inspired I bought several wild grass plants and hope they will survive my parched piece of earth.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
