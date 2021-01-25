I looked forward to Joe Biden’s inauguration as much as I looked forward to Obama’s. I watched one on TV and was fortunate to attend the 2008 event. Both were historic and both happened at fragile times for the U.S. economy. Barack Obama was the first African American to be elected president. Joe Biden was elected after four years of Trump turmoil and violence in the U.S. Capitol and when our country was racked by a pandemic causing thousands of deaths and economic chaos.
Biden’s inauguration brought relief and hope for better things to come. Obama’s was all that plus euphoria for many of his supporters. More than 2 million crammed the National Mall for Obama’s historic day. Biden’s was sober, limited to elected officials and family, everyone in masks, in a war-like setting with armed troops everywhere to prevent another Jan. 6. Yet the historic ceremony seemed normal despite the abnormal setting and series of events which preceded it.
***
Attending the 2008 inauguration was one of the most memorable events of my life. We had tickets to the silver gate. But who knew where that was when we emerged from the Metro. Sidewalks were packed. We had not gone far before we were locked into a dead end of hundreds of non-moving people. One in our group wanted to give up and return to her hotel and watch on TV. But we persevered. Finally the three of us emerged, inching slowly across and assuring people we were not trying to get ahead but just out. That took almost an hour but at last we were free of the crowd and able to move. By then the proceedings had started. We found the silver gate. We were miles away from the inauguration stand but able to watch on giant TV screens. The spectacle to witness was the crowd. Families with little children perched on dad’s shoulders; young and old; white and black Americans side by side and many not only tearful but crying. That was the euphoria. The sense that this was America at its best. I have never felt so proud.
***
That sense of pride and emotion returned Wednesday when I watched Joe Biden take the oath of office. It was also a time for tears to know the country had survived one of its worst days and better times were on the way. I was so proud of our elected officials who kept their oath of office and disgusted at those who had not. Our press had kept us free with accurate reporting and more. The photos of the Capitol breach spoke more than thousands of words. Unlike the Weimar Republic, our government stayed strong and persevered just as it always has. Let’s hope it continues to do so.
***
The election for delegates from Kevin Mullin’s Assembly district to the state Democratic Party convention is very different from past events. It’s by mail. There are 38 running. You can vote for 14 split evenly between men and women. Mullin’s slate represents a fusion of many factions in the party. Two years ago, the typical pedestrian event was upended when a slate of progressives brought in hundreds of supporters who won most of the slots. This time, Mullin’s slate has a good chance of being chosen.
It includes the following city councilmembers: Amourence Lee and Rick Bonilla, San Mateo; Alicia Aguirre, Redwood City; Davina Hurt, Belmont; and Sam Hindi, Foster City. Others include Harini Krishnan, Sarah Fields, Karen Tkach Tuzman, Ray Larios, Rudy Espinoza, Dan Stegink, Chris Sturken, John Bouchard, and county Board of Education member Chelsea Bonini. Not on this slate but also running is Maxine Terner, leader of the Measure Y growth limitation measure in San Mateo. Results should be announced next week.
***
Charles Stone, Belmont mayor, has formally announced his bid for the Board of Supervisors although he has been running for the past two years. The election is 2022 when Carole Groom will be termed out.
His press release announces some of his endorsements, none of the big names like Mullin, state Sen. Josh Becker, or U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, but probably the most important. And that is the endorsement by San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez. There has been speculation that Rodriguez’s council colleague, Diane Papan, might consider a run. But she and Eric are good friends and he’s not the type to do double endorsements.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(3) comments
Great article, Ms. Lempert. You captured the spirit perfectly. I would suggest that chronic complainers like CC run for office if they think they can do better.
Anybody ever notice it is the same list of characters continuing to run for various local public offices. How about getting some of these old faces out of local politics and bring people in who are not bought and paid for by special interests. We need to stop making politics a career option for these people or else you get a list of people who can't seem to find work in the private sector. Sue's list should be reviewed by readers of San Mateo and realize something has got to change, it is a game of musical chairs with all the same contestants in every game.
NICE Article Sue!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.