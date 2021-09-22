For well over a century, ultra-pricey Hillsborough has resisted any and all attempts to alter its serene, leafy ambiance.
It’s been a residential-only bastion of very private, single-family homes and estates stretching back even beyond its incorporation as a separate Peninsula town in 1910 (A country club, schools and municipal offices are allowed).
Apartment houses, condominium complexes and other multiunit dwelling arrangements (as well as commercial enterprises) have not been permitted within its borders. That may be about to change.
New laws, approved by the state Legislature and signed by the governor last week, are designed to open up neighborhoods devoted solely to single-family homes to duplexes and more; they go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Hillsborough officials are preparing to deal with this new (and rather wrenching) situation. Mayor Alvin Royce this week pointed out that the legislation, especially Senate Bill 9 and Senate Bill 10, is being analyzed by his village’s authorities.
“We are trying to figure out how to implement the changes,” he said. “Balance is very important. ... We want to maintain the character of our city. ... We don’t have all the answers yet.”
One thing does appear to be clear: Hillsborough’s current zoning for at least some of its 4,000 residential properties (which must be at least a half-acre in size) will almost certainly end up being modified to accommodate multiunit parcels at some point.
Land within a half-mile of pubic transit routes will be particularly vulnerable to development, according to the wording of the new rules.
“There are big challenges ahead,” Royce offered. “We are committed to complying with the legislation.” Still, he said it is early in the process. He noted that input from the public (Hillsborough has just under 12,000 residents) will be sought soon.
Hillsborough’s town manager, Ann Ritzma, added that, “We are working to find ways to make this work.”
Addendum: It should be noted that at least one other San Mateo County suburb, exclusive Atherton (statistically the most expensive community in the United States, according to recent data), is essentially in the same zoning conundrum as Hillsborough — nearly all parcels are for single-family homes on large lots. Atherton, too, must adjust to the coming state reality.
MORE ON JIM CRESTA: As mentioned in this space last week, the passing of Jim Cresta, a teacher at El Camino High School for 57 productive years, marked the end of a sterling career, one of the longest academic tenures in San Mateo County history.
He was remembered last week prior to football games on the South San Francisco school’s campus. In a statement, it was pointed out that he was “inspirational to many not only as an educator but as a human being. ... Jim lived his whole adult life helping young adults become better people.”
A quick mathematics exercise produced a rather staggering statistic: Over those 57 years, beginning in 1964, he educated at least 10,000 teens and influenced many thousands more. He taught auto shop and health education. He was 80 years old.
A LIFELINE FOR BRISBANE: Let’s give a well-deserved tip of the hat to the San Mateo Credit Union. That helpful fiscal entity has stationed a handy ATM in the tiny town of Brisbane.
Why is that important? Because it’s the only banking facility in that pleasant North County village just south of the San Francisco border.
Some months ago, the Bank of America pulled out of Brisbane, leaving the community (estimated to have fewer than 5,000 souls) without a physical financial lifeline within its borders. The San Mateo Credit Union has stepped in to fill the void. Kudos.
SSF CITY HALL HITS 101: One of San Mateo County’s signature structures, South San Francisco’s City Hall building, marks its 101st birthday this year.
City officials are leading a celebration this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. on the 400-block of Grand Avenue. The City Hall’s architecture was intended to mirror Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. The South City version was constructed for the grand sum of $125,000, according to the town’s official history.
This weekend’s event will include music, food, children’s activities and other features. Grand Avenue in that area will be closed to traffic during the celebration.
Email John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
