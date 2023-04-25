Matt Grocott

Today, while walking my dog, I saw a sign posted in a yard which read: “Be a good neighbor. Pick up after your dog.” I liked the way the sign’s message was formulated. Most notable was its approach. Rather than command or simply plead, the sign first addressed a person’s conscience and would have them think, “Am I a good neighbor?” Hopefully the answer would be, “Yes, I am,” and consequently, they would clean up after their dog.

This had me thinking as I continued walking with my pooch: Would this approach work in other area of life? For example, if there were a bumper sticker that read, “Be a good driver. Follow at a safe distance.” Or how about, “Be a good person. Let the innocent live.” The latter could have many applications, so many in fact, the question would be where to post all the signs.

