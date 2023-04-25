Today, while walking my dog, I saw a sign posted in a yard which read: “Be a good neighbor. Pick up after your dog.” I liked the way the sign’s message was formulated. Most notable was its approach. Rather than command or simply plead, the sign first addressed a person’s conscience and would have them think, “Am I a good neighbor?” Hopefully the answer would be, “Yes, I am,” and consequently, they would clean up after their dog.
This had me thinking as I continued walking with my pooch: Would this approach work in other area of life? For example, if there were a bumper sticker that read, “Be a good driver. Follow at a safe distance.” Or how about, “Be a good person. Let the innocent live.” The latter could have many applications, so many in fact, the question would be where to post all the signs.
The sign I saw did appear to be effective. The yard where it was posted was free of any evidence Fido had been there. If only the rest of the world’s problems could be solved so easily.
How many of you have ever heard of Doug LaMalfa? Doug is a congressman from Northern California, or more specifically, California’s first congressional district. Recently, I heard him put this question to a panel of experts at a House Transportation Committee hearing: “What percentage of our atmosphere is CO2 … carbon dioxide?”
The panel was made up of four individuals whose names I cannot report because their nameplates were not clearly visible in the video I watched. What I can report, however, is what the experts gave as answers. Two answered 5%, one answered 7% and the last upped the ante to 8%. The one woman on the panel gave 5% as her answer and added that 49% of the CO2 emitted into the atmosphere is from transportation (I take that to mean the CO2 emitted per the activities of humankind).
After Mr. LaMalfa accepted the answers from the panelists, he then went on to reveal what the actual number is. The true number is .04%.
He then went on to admit it has gone up .01% in the last few decades. If one were to combine this last point with the one emphasized by the woman on the panel, it would mean that transportation is responsible for a .0049% increase in the atmosphere’s CO2. For this, it is being proposed we switch all vehicles — cars, trucks, buses, tractor-trailer rigs, farm equipment and trains — over to battery powered electric.
To further emphasize the point Mr. LaMalfa was making, let us imagine what .04% represents by using a football field as our analogy. If the atmosphere was equal to the length of a football field or 100 yards, then CO2 would get us less than 1 1/2 inches down the field and the increase caused by transportation vehicles over the last few decades would move us down the field 11/64 of an inch. It would seem the great strides we think we are making by going all electric are not all that great.
By the way, on a related topic, how many of you saw the video that captured the fire of three Ford F-150 pickups in a Dearborn, Michigan, parking lot? All three were battery powered electric vehicles. One of the vehicles spontaneously combusted, causing the other two parked next to it to also catch fire. As the three burned, they belched a huge amount of black smoke into the air. Included in that smoke were toxins from the batteries, including hydrogen and phosphoryl florides.
Fires like this are a real problem for fire departments. Often they reach what is known as “thermal runaway,” at which point they are allowed to burn until they extinguish themselves by running out of fuel, most notably the vehicle’s battery but also its upholstery, all the plastics, rubber components and paint.
With a normal gasoline or diesel powered vehicle, if it catches fire, the fire department can usually put it out using the tank of water carried by a typical fire engine. However, so much water is needed to put out an EV fire, either our highways would need to be lined with fire hydrants or, alternatively, every EV fire would require multiple fire engines to report to the scene. Neither is a practical solution, which is why the vehicles are left to burn themselves out. At best, the fire department may attempt to drag the EV away from other combustible materials as safely as possible.
I’ll conclude with this: Let us all be good thinkers. Let us consider all factors before jumping off the cliff and switching to all electric vehicles by 2035.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.