The San Mateo City Council will interview candidates wishing to be appointed to the seat vacated by Maureen Freschet at its Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting (Monday, the usual meeting date, was Veterans Day). If all goes well and the council agrees on a candidate, it will be swearing in a new member Nov. 18. If there is a tie, the council may continue to vote until it is determined that there is no candidate which a majority of the council supports. If that occurs and 30 days have passed since the vacancy then Mayor Diane Papan will make the appointment.
There is a good chance that there will be a tie because there are so many outstanding applicants. Right now, it is anticipated (but anything can happen as a result of the interviews) that there will be a tie between Ellen Mallory, planning commissioner and former public works and park and recreation commissioner and a former member of the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District board; and Amourence Lee, park and recreation commissioner and a member of the Home Association of North Central San Mateo. Others who are applying include Lisa Diaz Nash, member of the Library Board, who says she plans to run in 2020 with or without the appointment. The others to be interviewed Monday include Planning Commissioner John Ebneter, former fire chief Brian Kelly and former council candidate Robert Newsom.
***
Exciting close race for the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District board with three outstanding candidates for two seats. Hopefully, Annie Tsai, who almost but did not make it, will run again in the next election. Alison Proctor of Foster City led all evening. Many felt it was important to have someone on the board from Foster City and she had the support of community members in both cities and had been a PTA president. The appointed incumbent Ken Chin came in a close second.
***
Community activist Anna Kuhre is urging residents to sign up for Voca, an on line polling site, where you can express your views on a variety of subjects with a simple text. Kuhre feels it is an excellent way to get the community heard on important city issues. She also considered a run for the San Mateo City Council several years ago when there was a vacancy. She applied but did not get the appointment. Papan did instead. Since then, Kuhre has remained active in the San Mateo United Homeowners where she was president for several years. The current president is Michael Nash, husband of Lisa Diaz Nash, one of the current applicants for City Council.
Kuhre, listed as one of the Chamber of Commerce’s most influential people in San Mateo, is definitely a power broker. She is a good person to have on your side if you are running for office. Her most important contribution was bringing the business community and the homeowners associations together after the bitterness which followed the original height limit initiative Measure H. In those days, homeowners thought people in the chamber were monsters and visa versa. When Kuhre got involved with SMUHA and was willing to work with the chamber on issues of mutual interest, the ice was broken. And speaking of ice, she was behind the effort to get an ice skating rink set up in Central Park over the winter holidays. It shows you don't have to be on the council to make a difference.
***
Big upset in San Bruno with the defeat of longtime Councilwoman Irene O’Connell who has served for 24 years, twice as long as most Peninsula councilmembers. Linda Mason, Planning Commission chair, and Councilman Marty Medina were the winners. Also running was challenger Stephan Marshall, son of the late former San Bruno mayor Bob Marshall. His sister, Annie Oliva, Millbrae councilwoman and candidate for Jerry Hill’s state Senate Seat, is Bob Marshall’s daughter. The senior Marshall was a beloved figure in San Bruno politics, a prominent Realtor and was known as Mr. San Bruno. His son and daughter continue in the family real estate business. Medina cast the lone no vote on a major housing development which killed the project because O’Connell and another councilmember had to abstain because of conflict of interest and it needed three votes to pass.
The only other current council member who rivals O’Connell in years of service is Karyl Matsumoto who has been on the South San Francisco City Council for 22 years. I served with both of these women decades ago and can attest to their devotion to their respective cities and their respected involvement in countywide committees.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.