Thomas Gerald Cullina

August 25, 1927 – November 3, 2019
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I inform you of the passing of PP Lion Tom Cullina on Sunday, 11-3 at Peninsula Hospital. Lion Tom was 92 years old. Born in Hartford Connecticut on August 25th, 1927: Lion Tom is survived by his lovely wife of over 52 years, Lady Judy Cullina. A resident of Millbre since 1973, Lion Tom was Millbrae Lions Club President in 2002-2003 and served the Millbrae Community for over 40 year as a Millbrae Lion. He was also a board member of the Millbrae Historical Society.
Because of his good looks and suave personality, Lion Tom served as manager and front desk person for hotels in Florida, Santa Barbara and San Francisco. Lion Tom was a consummate gentleman who was always impeccably dressed and was enjoyed by all who came to know him. Being an avid sports fan, especially football, Lion Tom won many Millbrae Lions Club Calcutta night football pools. Lion Tom also enjoyed dabbling in the stock market and following the latest IPO’s. An ardent traveler, Lion Tom and Judy enjoyed many trips on the world’s seven seas and many exotic destinations.
Adhering to Lion Tom’s wishes, he will be cremated with no fanfare or vigil service. Lion Tom will be missed at the Millbrae Lions General Meetings and as a docent at the Millbrae Museum. He was a great friend and loyal community service volunteer.
Composed by Lion PP John Muniz, Sunshine Chair.
Condolences can be sent to Tom’s family c/o CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
Donations to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at www.peninsulahumanesociety.org are appreciated.
