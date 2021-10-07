Robert (Bob) Clemens Plageman, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning on September 17, 2021, in Stockton, CA. We believe he was ready to be reunited with his dearly departed wife, Karen, as he passed on the exact date she did a year earlier. Bob was born in San Mateo, CA on July 7, 1935 and enjoyed growing up there attending St. Catherine of Siena School, then Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose. After graduating college at Santa Clara University, Robert joined the army as an officer and helicopter pilot. During this time he met and then married Karen Sue Beck, in Germany on March 4, 1961. After seven years of military life, they eventually moved back to and spent the next 54 years together making their home in the San Mateo, CA area. Bob had a full life there where he worked for Zellerbach Paper Co. in South San Francisco for 30 years. He was involved and served in his community through volunteering his time with the church and Cursillo Retreats, supporting Karen’s and his children’s interests, all the while making time for his much loved hobby of model trains. Family and friends, near and far, will miss his easy smile, positive mindset, and keen sense of humor.
He is survived by his children: Monica Plageman of Lodi, CA, Craig (Linda) Plageman of Antelope, CA, and Margo Plageman (David Lee) of Mountain View, CA, grandchildren: Melissa Plageman, Arden Lee, McKenna Plageman, Carter Lee, and Carly Plageman, siblings-in-law: Linda (Bill) Baird, George (Lucille) Beck, Phyllis (John) Goodwin and sister: Betty (Gary) Johnson along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear family relations.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Karen Sue Beck Plageman, parents: Clemens and Selma Plageman, in-laws: George and Marie Beck, sisters-in-law: Elaine Gasber and Nancy McClain and nephew: Dennis Baird.
Please join us in celebrating the life of a much loved man at a funeral mass service to be held at his church at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2715 Hacienda St., San Mateo, CA.
You may also view live-stream or as a video of Robert’s funeral mass at: https://youtu.be/G25e0nPHSSc and a military burial ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA.
You may also view live-stream or as a video of Robert’s burial ceremony at:
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to the Hospice House of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or https://www.hospicesj.org/contribute/tribute-gifts.
To learn more about Robert’s life, go to: https://www.collinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
