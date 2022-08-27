Richard P. Damele was born September 18, 1930 in San Mateo, CA and entered into rest on August 19, 2022.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rita Damele. He was married for 70 years to the late Beverely Damele, and they had a beautiful life together. Richard was born and raised in San Mateo and graduated from San Mateo High School in 1948. He was a catcher on the team that was entered into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
An auto mechanic by trade, Richard was the owner of Noel Miller Automotive which has been in Burlingame since 1941. Richard loved to hunt and fish, travel the world and attend SF Giants spring training in Scottsdale. He was a season ticket holder of the Giants since their Candlestick Park days.
A huge thank you to his grandnephew, Dominic Barattino, his wife Mayra and their two sons Alexander and Christian, for the time and joy they gave to Uncle Richard. Also, thank you to Christine Hernandez for her kind and compassionate care of Richard during his difficult time after Beverly’s death in March.
Richard was a kind and caring man who will be missed by many relatives and friends.
A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA.
