Proctor Snow Evans passed away on Saturday, July 30 in Solana Beach, California following a short illness. He was born in Florida and raised in Kentucky. Although he spent most of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area, he always retained his Southern graciousness. He was drafted into the army at age 18 and served as a MP in the occupation force in Germany, following the allied victory in Europe. After serving, he moved to California and worked in the grocery business for 40 years, including a few years in which he ran his own store, Proctor’s Market, in Burlingame. In retirement he developed many interests including oil painting, woodworking, golf and Masons, but family always came first. He married Shirley Pingpank in 1950 and remained devoted to her until she passed away in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Linda, two sons, Larry and Dave, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription