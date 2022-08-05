Proctor Snow Evans passed away on Saturday, July 30 in Solana Beach, California following a short illness. He was born in Florida and raised in Kentucky. Although he spent most of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area, he always retained his Southern graciousness. He was drafted into the army at age 18 and served as a MP in the occupation force in Germany, following the allied victory in Europe. After serving, he moved to California and worked in the grocery business for 40 years, including a few years in which he ran his own store, Proctor’s Market, in Burlingame. In retirement he developed many interests including oil painting, woodworking, golf and Masons, but family always came first. He married Shirley Pingpank in 1950 and remained devoted to her until she passed away in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Linda, two sons, Larry and Dave, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Indiana raid raises questions
- South San Francisco’s Safeway, housing, biotech project moves forward
- South San Francisco workers threaten strike
- Fish Market redevelopment gets favorable review
- Student and employee housing planned for San Mateo County Community College District
- Giselle Hale has legal path for reelection in Redwood City
- Stop building offices in San Mateo
- San Mateo County Community College District home loan program faces scrutiny
- Relief for cannabis in San Mateo County
- Beloved Burlingame educator, principal dies
Images
Videos
Commented
- Distraction and diversion (29)
- Voting GOP (29)
- Disagree with grace (29)
- The Electoral College thwarts leftism (21)
- Inflation is temporary, climate change is constant (18)
- The courts shift, deal with it (17)
- Shortages (16)
- The Jan 6 hearings show that lies can kill (15)
- Which political party is evil? (14)
- Inclusiveness and unity (11)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (11)
- Facts, opinions, observations (10)
- They hate their grandkids? (10)
- What we are trying to achieve (9)
- Do your homework, people (9)
- SSFUSD bond needed (8)
- Just how important is gender diversity on the Board of Supervisors? (8)
- Congressional inquiries (8)
- Contraceptives aren’t perfect (8)
- What Trump said (7)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (7)
- History note (7)
- We will fight for reproductive rights (7)
- Standing by popular science and the popular vote (6)
- Just one question (6)
- Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour (5)
- BART again requires masking (5)
- iRead. iOpine. (4)
- Electoral College confusion (4)
- Down with the Electoral College (4)
- Get rid of the Electoral College (4)
- Have some empathy for women (4)
- Tennis hero (4)
- Redwood City Council should be recalled (4)
- Protesters rally for Foster City geese (3)
- The pope has a short memory (3)
- Spending the night in Taiwan (3)
- New candidates, new districts and the filing deadline of Aug. 12 (3)
- This is America? (3)
- Officials implore action amid challenges to abortion rights in San Mateo County (3)
- New attack on Prop 13 involves racial inequity (3)
- Impact of Roe on the election (3)
- Challenging local perspectives (3)
- Scouting and skills (3)
- This old house (3)
- Poop palaces and swimming pools (3)
- Is there enough? (3)
- Mask up, we’re still in a pandemic (3)
- Will increasing school money help improve academic outcomes? (3)
- Gun buybacks: Helpful or not? (2)
- Foster City proceeding with lethal options for geese (2)
- Restrictions hit Peninsula as drought worsens (2)
- San Mateo reworking pedestrian mall (2)
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Indiana raid raises questions (2)
- San Mateo County fails to step up to climate crisis (2)
- Listen to the people, San Mateo (2)
- No hypocrisy, just help (2)
- Easy geese solution (2)
- Bye bye Fish Market, hello more housing? (2)
- Sweet charity (2)
- Why the MLB has lost attendance (2)
- More like socialist housing (2)
- It’s over, now what? (2)
- South San Francisco Unified School District’s $430 million bond measure (2)
- Memo to Sue Lempert (2)
- Abortion as birth control (2)
- Change, change and more changes are coming (2)
- 2 nice guys, opponents on the November ballot (2)
- Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses (2)
- Getting youth active, involved (2)
- Drought has returned and brown is better (1)
- Avoiding vaccines does not make a hero (1)
- Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend • July 9-10, 2022 (1)
- San Mateo County ditches parcel tax (1)
- No math involved (1)
- Concern (1)
- Middle class the target of Schumer-Manchin bill (1)
- One life saved is worth the effort (1)
- Redwood City Fixit Clinics aim to breathe life back into older goods (1)
- Half Moon Bay bicyclist killed in coastal crash (1)
- Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes (1)
- We are not amused (1)
- Lower budget deficits needed (1)
- How is murder an accident? (1)
- Higher salaries and housing freedom (1)
- Is Gavin Newsom eyeing a run at the White House? (1)
- An inevitable surprise (1)
- Belmont delays Parks Master Plan decision (1)
- Ranger contract negotiations (1)
- A victory for liberty (1)
- Bird scooters landing in Redwood City (1)
- Technology’s impact after pandemic (1)
- Preparing your kids for life after high school (1)
- San Mateo City Council to review street closure design (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants
- US stocks falling after red-hot jobs report; Warner -15%
- China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
- From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR
- US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
- 14 die in fire at pub in Thailand, many critically injured
- Typically bombastic Alex Jones makes for complicated court
- Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Taffy - yes, I should have checked my spelling and I apologize. With respect to your feeling better, try to cash that in at the gas station an…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.