Mr. Peter Sherman Kimball, 87, died in Belmont, California after a long battle with Alzheimer's on June 2, 2022.
Peter Kimball is survived by his wife, Anne Kimball; his siblings and their spouses, Claude and Nancy Kimball; and Kathleen and Bruce Campbell; and their four children and spouses, Patrick and Tracy Kimball, Katherine and Mark Smith, Kevin and Alissa Kimball, and Peter Kimball; and their ten grandchildren and spouses, Cailey and Scott Anderson, Brendan and Katie Kimball, Cameron Kimball, Shannon Kimball, Jack Smith, Kelly Smith, Madison Kimball, Max Kimball, Taylor Zucco-Kimball and Marquis Taylor, and Bryan Kimball; and his four great-grandchildren, Ariel Taylor, Scottie and Logan Anderson, and Lucy Kimball.
Peter was born on January 24, 1935 in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Villanova Preparatory Academy, located in Ojai, California in 1953, and then pursued and achieved a Bachelors degree in Business from Santa Clara University in 1957. In 1963, Peter achieved a Master's of Business Administration from Santa Clara University.
Peter married Anne Hicks in 1960. Peter and Anne met when Peter's parents retired to Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, while Anne was babysitting Peter's younger sister, Kathleen Kimball in 1952. From 1962-73, they welcomed Patrick, Katherine, Kevin, and Peter. Peter Kimball was known for his fighting spirit, his resilience, mischievous with his family, and grit, serving in the army for two years, and then serving in the reserves for over 10 years. Following his service in the army reserves, Peter Kimball had a prominent banking career and retired at the age of 60 in 1995. In his free time, Peter enjoyed gardening, running, ice cream sundaes, and the occasional Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, or an ice-cold beer. He was an avid traveler, having travelled throughout the United States, Europe, and South America with his wife, Anne, and a number of their friends and family.
A memorial service for Peter is scheduled for June 24, 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont, California. The memorial service will be immediately followed by a reception celebrating Peter's life. The family asks that donations be sent to St. Francis in Redwood City or Santa Clara University in lieu of flowers.
