Patricia died February 25, 2021 in Little Rock, AR. She is survived by her husband, Taylor Cranor; her sons, Joseph and Michael Ramirez, Grandson Joaquin, her brother Michael, her sisters, Nancy and Renie. Patricia is also survived by her cherished Aunt and Uncle, Irene and David Plyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Gerald Plyer.
Patricia enjoyed a career in packaging management for top rated consumer brands in California and North Carolina. She was an active member of Winfield UMC, Little Rock. Patricia requested that in lieu of other considerations, memorials be made to Winfield.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook:www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.
