Nancy Holloway Popa, age 52, passed away on August 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She heroically battled breast cancer for five years. It was a disease she refused to let define her, and she lived life to the fullest right until the end.
As a child, Nancy loved riding her bicycle around her Atherton neighborhood, swimming at the Menlo Circus Club, and skateboarding. She attended Menlo-Atherton High School, where she was a varsity cheerleader.
After high school, Nancy attended Pepperdine University in Malibu. From an early age, she demonstrated an artistic flair, which led her to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Upon graduation, Nancy returned to the Bay Area to pursue a career as a monotype printmaker and exhibited her work at various galleries, as well as the Triton Museum in Santa Clara. She also served as an executive for several local arts organizations.
Nothing was more important to Nancy than her family. Once her daughters arrived, she shifted her focus to being a full-time mom. She spent countless hours volunteering at the girls’ schools and was beloved by students, teachers, and parents alike. She continued to express her artistic flair through the design of her home, her garden, and the Transfiguration Episcopal Church sanctuary in San Mateo.
Nancy faced her cancer diagnosis with amazing grace. She moved forward through life with remarkable optimism, positivity, and humor. As it became clear that Nancy’s life on earth was approaching its end, she continued to express nothing but gratitude. She left a legacy of beauty and love that will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Nancy is survived by her husband Mike, daughters Hadley and Kelsey, brothers Edwin and James, and niece Marissa. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Barbara June Holloway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to support educational opportunities for women can be made to P.E.O. Foundation, ELF fund. Mail donations to Jan Jensen, Chapter QK, P.E.O., 2407 Lincoln Ave., Belmont CA 94002. Donations can also be made directly at https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf
