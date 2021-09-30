Michael Dwayne Duba, dedicated husband, father and friend, peacefully passed on September 14, 2021, surrounded by his family at the age of 77.
Mike Duba was born in Alliance, Nebraska, on November 27, 1943, to Loretta Pekarek and adopted by Perl Duba. He attended Polytechnic High School in San Francisco. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was proud to serve our country. On August 27, 1988 he married the love of his life Susan Duba. Together they enjoyed 33 happy years of marriage while raising their family.
Mike cherished the love of his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife Susan and loving Dad to their daughters, Kimberly and Ashley Duba. He was especially proud of his daughters’ achievements and enjoyed watching their various sporting events. He was their biggest fan! He enjoyed celebrating holidays, birthdays and parties with his extended family including the entire Larkin, Carr, Pekarek, and Duba Families. He was fortunate to have so many lifetime friends. Mike was an enthusiastic sports fan, loving all the Bay Area professional, college and high school teams. He had many fond memories, attending games at Kezar Stadium and traveling to see the 49er’s Super Bowl Games, Mike was an avid horseplayer who leaves the legacy of being “The King” for those that may have known him during his Bay Meadows days.
For 25 years Mike was a bartender at the Vans Restaurant in Belmont and also spent 10 years bartending at the Valle Mar Station in Pacifica. His smile behind the bar, will be missed by all.
We are grateful for the compassion and care he received from his doctors, nurses, and Sequoia Hospital.
Mike will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
