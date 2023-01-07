May-Blossom Chang Wilkinson Photo

May-Blossom Chang Wilkinson was a beloved elementary school teacher who lived to celebrate the milestone of her 100th birthday. She broke ground as the first teacher of color in the Berkeley Unified School District when she began her career in 1949. Pioneering and culturally relevant before her time, she taught primary grades for 38-years. Over the years, she brought innovation to lower grade level mathematics with her standing-room only conference presentations on how to use Chinese paper folding as a manipulative in the instruction of geometry.

Blossom was born in Honolulu in 1922 and raised in Wahiawa, a small rural town on Oahu. She was the youngest of five with four older brothers, and was the first girl in her entire extended family to go to college. During WWII, she worked in army transport by day, and was a member of the Women’s Army Volunteer Corps in the evening. She also wrote a weekly newspaper column about the activities of the Corps. After the war, she attended the College of the Pacific and took public school teaching classes as an afterthought.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription