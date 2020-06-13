Esther Valdez was born October 18, 1939, in Galveston Texas. She entered rest on May 15, 2020, after a massive stroke at home in San Mateo, California. Esther is survived by her loving daughters, Liz, Debbie, and Tanya. She was a treasured grandmother to Sonya, Noe, Jessie, Antonio, Jesus, Armando, Violet, Dominic, Alfonso, Alejandro, Soraya, & Louis; and a precious great-grandmother to Jessie Jr., Nai’a, Jasmine, Julian, JJ, Jayden, Aiden, Trinity, Emma, Mason, Cameron, Emiliano, Sophia, Santana, Jaxson, Carter, & Kioni Love.
She is dearly loved by her sister Lita and many nieces and nephews. While she will be deeply missed by her family and friends, she was considered the heart of the family and will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Private services will be held at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home. Private interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA.
