Karen Sue Beck Plageman, 81, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 in Stockton, CA. She was blessed to be surrounded by her loved ones in her final week.
She was born in Wheeling, WV on July 19, 1939 and enjoyed growing up there. After graduating college early at Florida State University, she married Robert (Bob) Plageman, an Army captain, in Germany in 1961. They eventually moved and spent the next 54 years together making their home in the San Mateo, CA area. Karen Sue had a full life there where she was involved and served her community through volunteering her time with the church, schools, as well as staying busy as a cookbook author and later as a part owner of Big Sky Bakers & Catering all while being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Plageman, of 59 years, her children: Monica Plageman of Lodi, CA, Craig (Linda) Plageman of Antelope, CA, and Margo Plageman (David Lee) of Mountain View, CA, grandchildren: Melissa Plageman, Arden Lee, McKenna Plageman, Carter Lee, and Carly Plageman, siblings: Linda (Beck) Baird, George Beck, Phyllis Goodwin and sister-in-law: Betty (Gary) Johnson along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear family relations. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Marie Beck, and Harold and Bernice Vessels, in-laws: Clemens and Selma Plageman, nephew: Dennis Baird, and shortly thereafter joined by her eldest sister Elaine (Vessels) Gasber and most recently her sister Nancy (Vessels) McClain.
Please join us in celebrating the life of a remarkable and loving woman at a memorial service to be held at her church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9 at First Presbyterian Church of San Mateo, 194 W. 25th Ave. San Mateo, CA 94403. You may also view a video of Karen’s memorial service at: https://youtu.be/GSaiafFjC2gIn lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the Hospice House of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or https://www.hospicesj.org/contribute/tribute-gifts.To learn more about Karens life, go to: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/karensueplageman
