Juanita Kathryn Watson Brooks, whose passion for her family and whose steadfast commitment to Bay Area education shaped a generation of Peninsula students of color, died on Saturday, February 18 in Redwood City, California. She was 96 years old. An ardent wife, a beloved mother, a dazzling Brooks family matriarch, a committed teacher, and an elegant and dynamic Peninsula community member for over half a century, she peacefully succumbed to illness surrounded by her children and their spouses as well as grand and great-grandchildren at Redwood City’s Sunrise Senior Living facility.

Born on May 3, 1926 in Texarkana, Texas to Arthur Watson, a pipe factory worker, and Gertrude Graham Watson, a homemaker, Juanita was an only child. She thrived on the love of her parents who provided her with a safe and supportive home life in spite of the awesome challenges posed by Jim Crow segregation and the Great Depression.

