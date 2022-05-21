Joseph O’Connor passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, and moved to San Mateo in 1968 with his wife, Betty, while working for Merck Pharmaceuticals as a Mechanical Engineer. Joe and Betty bought their forever home in the Highlands where they raised their three children and became beloved members of the community.
Joe will be deeply missed by his wife and children: Joe of San Mateo, Tom of San Mateo, and Elizabeth of Dallas, Texas along with his grandchildren Connor, Regan, Audrey, Mitchell, Billy, and Abbey.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church on 600 Columbia Drive in San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the American Cancer Society. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation In memory of Joseph O’Connor to the American Cancer Society.
