On Friday, January 21, José Rodriguez unexpectedly passed away at the age of 74.
Born on March 29, 1947, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador to Carlos Rodriguez and Concepcion Gonzalez (both deceased), José grew up with his brother, Guillermo Carlos Rodriguez. He graduated from the University of El Salvador in 1972 with a Master of Engineering degree and began his engineering career working at an oil refinery. During this time, he also owned a pizza shop by the beach in La Libertad. He married Sylvia Mercedes Huezo Olivares in 1975, and their son, Roberto Karlo Rodriguez, was born the following year in 1976. In June of 1980, following the onset of the Salvadoran Civil War, the family emigrated to San Mateo, California. José and Sylvia built a life in San Mateo and the family became naturalized citizens of the United States. José had several professions during his life in the U.S., including managing a gas station, owning and running a key making and engraving shop, working in retail, and working as an insurance assistant agent in the healthcare industry. Most recently, José worked for MedAssist in San Mateo, CA for approximately 20 years until his retirement in 2009.
Spending time with his grandchildren was one of José’s passions. He was so proud of his grandson Xavier Alexander Rodriguez, born in 2013, and granddaughter Clara Violet Rodriguez, born in 2020, and was always sharing pictures of them with anyone he could. He loved showering them with attention and treats.
José had many hobbies throughout his life and enjoyed teaching himself new skills, including building home computers during the early days of personal computing. He also taught himself AutoCAD, which he used to help design homes and buildings. Later in life, José became interested in real estate and acquired multiple rental properties. José loved music and dancing and was an avid collector of miniature-scale train sets. Outside of his home, he enjoyed road trips with his family. He also liked to fish and would often go crabbing on the coast near his home. He was a huge fan of his hometown football team the San Francisco 49ers.
To those who knew him, José was a generous friend who gave freely to others, while being frugal with himself. He delighted in finding a good deal. He also enjoyed good conversation, joking around, and treating friends and family. Whenever help was needed, he was always eager to roll up his sleeves and pitch in. He enjoyed joining in celebrations of holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries with friends and family.
José is survived by his son Roberto and daughter-in-law Sarah, his grandson Xavier, his granddaughter Clara, his brother Carlos, his sisters-in-law Maria Elvira, Norma and Marina, nieces Claudia, Karla, Cony, Thelma, and Adita, nephews Mario and Dennis, cousins Juanita, Gladys, Raul, Lizette, and Norma, cousins from the Rodriguez family, and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and relatives in El Salvador and elsewhere around the world.
A celebration of his life will be held when circumstances permit.
