Friends and Family are mourning the death of Jimmy O’Connor who passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Burlingame California. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Anne, Aidan, and Kate and stepchildren Casey and Gabriella. He will be sadly missed by his Mother Phil O’Connor (Irishtown), his brothers Michael (Wales), Tony (Castlebar), Joey (Dublin) and Kenny(Irishtown) along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his mother in law Marilyn Norton (Burlingame).
Jimmy was born on August 22, 1963 and died peacefully at home after a long courageous battle fighting a Glioblastoma brain tumor. He was 57 years old. Jimmy was raised in Irishtown, Co Mayo, Ireland . He came out to the United States on July 4, 1985 and moved to California, which became his home. He was very good at his jobs and was a valued employee for Alamo /National car rental and Scandinavian Designs Furniture but the thing he felt most proud of being was a husband, dad and granddad to his grandson, Lucas.
Irish Blessing:
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face.
The rains fall soft upon your fields.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palms of his hand.
A private service is being held, but the family requests that donations in memory of Jimmy be made to: Camp Okizu - http://okizu.org/donate/ or Make a Wish Foundation - https://wish.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.