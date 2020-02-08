1940 - 2019 On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Gary Bernard Meyer, eldest brother to Jeff Meyer and to Heidi (Belmont, Martinez) Meyer, passed away of a heart attack at the age of 78. Eldest child of Rosalie Armande (Broqua, Caussou) Meyer and to Frederick Henry Meyer (Schreifer, Rogers, Meyer). Survived by his brother Jeff Meyer (Sacramento, CA) and his sister Heidi Meyer (Fort Smith, Arkansas). Predeceased by both of his parents (Lakeport, CA). Gary resided at the Amore Care Home in Daly City, CA at the time of his death.
He was of the Roman Catholic faith. A military burial for Gary was at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with his brother in attendance. He served four years in the US Air Force psyops, military intelligence strategic division and was stationed out of Hamilton Air Force Base, Novato, CA.
He was honorably discharged in the early 1960’s from his military service to his country. Gary graduated from Santa Rosa High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State College with a B.A. degree in psychology. He received an MBA from Golden Gate University. May you finally rest in peace my dear brother. Any donations can be made in his name to your local SPCA animal shelter.
