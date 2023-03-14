Frank Massa passed away on March 8, 2023, in Palo Alto due to complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born July 17, 1939, in Hammond, Indiana, Frank was the middle son of Paul Peter Massa and Frances Ferrara. Frank grew up in Clinton, Indiana, as part of a large Italian immigrant family. Frank’s Italian heritage was a vital part of his life, and he was loyal to his Clinton friends and his extended Massa-Ferrara family for all his years.
Frank graduated from Clinton High School in 1957, from Indiana University in 1961 with a Finance degree, and from Michigan State University with an MBA in 1970. He received a commission in the US Army in 1960 and served as HQ Company Commander and as an operational pilot in the 5th Infantry Division. In 1963 he married his high school sweetheart Doris Bonacorsi, and they had three children, Julie, Steve, and Doug. After his military service he began work in the pharmaceutical industry.
In 1974 the family relocated to San Jose, California. Frank finished his career as Assistant Treasurer of Syntex Corp. in Palo Alto in 1996. During his Syntex years Frank was introduced to the San Jose Sharks hockey team. Frank remained a Sharks fan and season ticket holder for 31 seasons.
Frank met Kathryn at Syntex in 1992 and they were married in 2000. Kathryn was the love of his life and his partner in travel and adventures throughout their 30 years together. Following his retirement Frank and Kathryn explored Italy extensively; over two decades they saw the vast majority of the country.
Spending time in Italy inspired Frank to pursue both marble sculpture and the Italian language quite seriously. Frank’s expression of art through his marble sculpture will remain a permanent legacy and was one of Frank’s most enjoyable pursuits. He also directed his curiosity and love of learning to the Italian language. He was President of the School of Italian Language and Culture in South San Francisco from 2008 until its closure. Frank participated in Italian conversation groups until the end of his life that nurtured many lasting friendships.
Frank was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed family gatherings with his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren. He loved to teach his grandchildren how to make Italian recipes and to play word games with them. A memorable family trip to Italy in 2016 was an opportunity for him to share his love of Italy in person with his family.
A man of enormous willpower, vitality, and a profound sense of loyalty, Frank Massa will be greatly missed. He will live on in our hearts and actions as we emulate his approach to life and the love and care he showed family and friends.
Confronted with a devastating illness, Frank demonstrated an uncommon will to persevere courageously and optimistically, a will that serves as a powerful reminder for others to embrace living. Kathryn, Frank, and family are very grateful for the care received from El Camino Health’s Cardiac & Pulmonary care team, the Stanford Health Pulmonary support group, and all the staff at The Vi in Palo Alto during his final weeks.
Frank was preceded in death by his brothers Charles (Chuck) Massa and Paul Massa.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Kathryn; daughter Julie Gladden and her husband Brian, grandchildren Vincent, Joseph, and Isabella; son Steve and his wife Christine, grandchildren Giovanni, Estelle, and Valerie; and son Doug and his wife Wendy and granddaughters Lane and Quinn. He is also survived by his cousins April Wootten and Richard Massa; nephew Michael Massa and nieces Mary Millington, Kate Bowers, and Karen Rigatti.
A memorial will be held on March 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell in San Mateo, California. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to benefit the Cardiac & Pulmonary Wellness Center at El Camino Health.
