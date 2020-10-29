Earl Fulk Photo

Earl passed away at his home with his angel “Gloria” at his side. Preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth and his son Charles Grant, his parents John and Eva Fulk from Iowa, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his sister Grace, many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Earl served in the Army Air Corp. in World War II and owned Dittmann Plumbing in San Mateo for years. He was an active member of the Menlo Park Lions Club for over 50 years. He will be greatly missed.

Because of the Covid pandemic, there will not be a service. He will be laid to rest at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Live Oaks Menlo Park Lions Club P.O. box U, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or a charity of your choice.

