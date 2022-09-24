Dylan Clarke Slusser Photo

Dylan Clarke Slusser (July 21, 1982 – August 19, 2022) had recently celebrated his 40th birthday. He was a third generation Bay Area Native, raised in San Mateo. He passed away in Santa Cruz where he had been double majoring in Linguistics and Literature at UCSC. He was a life long student thirsting for knowledge and chasing dreams.

Dylan spent his time studying languages and using his TEFL certification to teach English as a second language to people all over the world. He was doing research for UCSC in the field of Linguistics. By night he worked front of house for a Santa Cruz hotel where he got to use his top-notch people skills. Dylan achieved 5 Associate Degrees with Distinction in Arts and Science. He was wrapping up 2 Bachelor’s Degrees in the months ahead. 

