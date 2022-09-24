Dylan Clarke Slusser (July 21, 1982 – August 19, 2022) had recently celebrated his 40th birthday. He was a third generation Bay Area Native, raised in San Mateo. He passed away in Santa Cruz where he had been double majoring in Linguistics and Literature at UCSC. He was a life long student thirsting for knowledge and chasing dreams.
Dylan spent his time studying languages and using his TEFL certification to teach English as a second language to people all over the world. He was doing research for UCSC in the field of Linguistics. By night he worked front of house for a Santa Cruz hotel where he got to use his top-notch people skills. Dylan achieved 5 Associate Degrees with Distinction in Arts and Science. He was wrapping up 2 Bachelor’s Degrees in the months ahead.
There was no one that you could laugh harder with than Dylan. You have never met a more upbeat, optimistic, helpful person. He was a leader in both his word and his actions. He understood the meaning of friendship and family and held those dear to him in the highest regard. He was incredibly intelligent, and not just what you read in books, but the wisdom only life can teach.
You could find him in his free time taking stacks of pizza bought from his own money to hand out to the homeless. Or spending his birthday bringing a cake to the Children’s Hospital.
Dylan is survived by his Mother, Samantha Wood and Sister, Elle Duerr, Brother in law Anthony Duerr and 3 Nephews. He is predeceased by his Father William Slusser, and Grandparents Kathryn Clarke Slusser and Kenneth A. Slusser and Sharon Wood and Larry Wood.
Please join us at Dylan Slusser’s Celebration of Life. Sunday, October 2 at 4 p.m. Congregational Church of San Mateo. 225 Tilton Ave San Mateo, 94401. He will be laid to rest at Skylawn.
