Dr. David Ausberry passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 at the age of 79. David graduated from UC Berkeley and from UC San Francisco in 1974 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Dr. Ausberry worked in his own private dental office since 1975, supporting the San Francisco Bay Area community with outstanding family dental care for over 47 years.
We all knew David as the kind and detail-oriented dentist on Ocean Avenue. In his personal life, David lead by example to his family and to the many that were blessed to know him. David, Dr. Ausberry will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known him.
